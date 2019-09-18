A former employee in the Northumberland County Juvenile Probation office who pleaded guilty to sharing nude photographs of herself with the teens she was overseeing in 2017 will serve one to two months of imprisonment.
On Wednesday, Brooke Jordan Zeiders, 22, appeared in front of Columbia County Judge Gary E. Norton in the courthouse in Bloomsburg where her sentence was handed down. She must also serve 12 months of probation after she is released, perform 40 hours of community service and must pay $800 in fines, plus court costs and fees. She did not receive any credit for time served since she had not served any time.
The prosecution was led by Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo, of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
"After a back and forth with the judge, she said she was sorry for causing harm to children," said OAG Deputy Press Secretary Karissa Hand.
Zeiders pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanor counts of displaying obscene/sexual materials and corruption of minors. The case was moved to Columbia County since Zeiders was an employee in Northumberland County, according to Columbia County records.
The alleged acts occurred while transporting these minors and in the parking lot of the county Parents Center in Shamokin Township between June and August 2017, according to the charges filed by Trooper Kevin Kearney, of the state police in Stonington.
Zeiders, of Selinsgrove, worked that summer as a temporary community service workgroup leader overseeing juvenile offenders. She was not rehired in summer 2018, but she also did not reapply to the program, according to court administrator Kevin O'Hearn.
Zeiders was initially reported through ChildLine by an 18-year-old male, who told his probation officer that he did not want to go back to community service with Zeiders because he was uncomfortable with her behavior. He said the pictures were of Zeiders nude in front of her bedroom mirror and in the shower.
Four juveniles were determined to have direct knowledge of the pictures, while six others were aware of the incidents, police said.
The juveniles reported that Zeiders would discuss her sex life with another co-worker and the teens during transport, and would show naked pictures of herself and other images, according to police.
Zeiders told police she was showing her co-worker a picture of her hair when one of the juveniles looked over her shoulder and saw the picture showing her in a bathing suit. She admitted to showing her co-worker her nude pictures, but not to the juveniles, police said.
When police seized the phone, they determined the pictures described by the juveniles existed. Police also said there are text conversations confirming the information provided by the juveniles.
Two felony counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor and unlawful contact with a minor are not being processed as part of the plea deal.