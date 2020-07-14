DANVILLE — The economic development agency for Montour and Columbia counties soon will review proposals to raze the former Days Inn in Valley Township so the property could be developed.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), told the Montour County commissioners on Tuesday that responses to DRIVE's request for proposals for the demolition are due on July 24. The agency's property committee will review the proposals on July 27 and the DRIVE board will vote on Aug. 5 to select one and file it with the county court.
The court appointed DRIVE as the conservator of the property earlier this year after years of attempts by Valley Township officials to get the owner to renovate or demolish the former motel near the Route 54-Interstate 80 interchange.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said finally razing the deteriorating building, where state police, assisted by county sheriff's deputies, have rousted squatters, will "get ride of an eyesore, get rid of a public hazard."
Wakeman said people are still trying to break in, despite a fence DRIVE had installed around the property.
"People knock over a section of fence, they take bolt cutters to it," she said.
She said she couldn't understand why anyone would even want to go into there. She said windows are broken and it's filled with black mold.
The county will prosecute anyone found on the property.
"If you go into the building and we catch you, we will make an example of you," vowed Commissioner Trevor Finn.
Under the Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Neither the property owner, who is from out of state, nor CNB Bank, which holds the mortgage and liens on the property, opposed appointment of a conservator.
DRIVE had conducted an assessment to determine whether the property should be rehabilitated or demolished. County solicitor Michael Dennehy said on Tuesday that contractors who had inspected the property agreed it would cost more to rehabilitate than it was worth.
"DRIVE will ask the court to sell the property (after demolition) so the price will cover as many costs as possible," Dennehy said.
He said if money is left over, it will go to the owner or the bank that holds the mortgage.
Hadden LLC, with addresses of Edison, N.J., and 34 Sheraton Road, is listed as the owner of the inn.