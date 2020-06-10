A former Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary union officer will serve 12 months and one day in prison for stealing more than $77,000 from the union chapter over four years.
Tony J. Liesenfeld, 49, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport following his guilty plea to wire fraud last September. He must report to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his prison term on Aug. 7.
Liesenfeld was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
A Hummels Wharf resident, Liesenfeld was removed as president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 148 in December 2015 after an audit revealed improper purchases were made with chapter funds. Among the purchases were camping equipment, electronic devices, comic books and collectible cards during a four-year period beginning in 2011.
