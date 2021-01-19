Former marina building to be used for open-air pavilion

SUNBURY — The future plan for the former marina building at the Shikellamy State Park is to create an open-air pavilion and multi-use public space for the park visitors to enjoy. There are quite a few steps in the process to get to that point, but the drawings are being worked on, according to state park officials.
The $288,460 demolition project removed the failing portion of the marina from the top deck as well as wall coating on the stair towers over the fall and early winter. The goal is to make the deteriorating building on Packer Island safe and secure so it can eventually be used as a public space again, according to state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesperson Terrence Brady.
"Conceptual renderings for a future rehabilitated facility are not ready yet, but once they are they will be shared with the public as we move into the next phase of the repurposing of this structure," said Brady.
The 10,000 square-foot marina building, dedicated in 1972 as the Basse A. Beck Educational Center two weeks before Hurricane Agnes, was most recently a bar and restaurant, but it’s been closed to the public since 2002. According to reports from 2002, the business closed because the former operators failed to comply with a concessionaire leasing agreement.
Although the building has been announced for restoration in the past 17 years several times, the project has been in limbo. In the past officials have said it would cost between $3 million and $5 million to fully renovate it back to its original state.
"A water line going into the building needed to be capped as well and that was accomplished," said Brady. "The top deck is now down to bare concrete. The next steps are for the contractor to come back in a seal the concrete. That portion of the project cannot be completed right now due to the cold temperatures. The product they will use needs warm temperatures to cure and set."
Contractor Spotts Brothers Inc. started the project on June 15. The contract was extended to allow for the concrete sealant to be applied during the spring when it is warmer. The demolition project is expected to be completed in summer of 2021, said Brady.
"The failing portions of the building have been removed down to a skeleton structure of basic framing and concrete," said Brady. "This portion of the project is phase one and is set to be completed in summer of 2021. Phase 2 of the project will follow. The next phase will be the rehab and repurpose of the structure."
The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in slowing the project down as the construction activities across the commonwealth were suspended early on due to the pandemic, but when construction activities resumed, good progress was made in 2020 on the demolition, said Brady.
"The concrete sealant is one of the last things to be done," he said. "That process has been put on hold until spring 2021 when the warmer temperatures will allow the product to cure."
A public meeting was held on March 2 in Sunbury where DCNR staff addressed emergency repairs to the inflatable Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam and the future of the marina building.
"The last topic that was discussed was the Penn’s Parks for All Strategic Planning process and gave an opportunity for public comment," said Brady.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel, R-108, said the history of the "poor marina building" has never been good.
"It's an absolute beautiful location, but it was an eyesore and environmental issue," said Schlegel.
A new purpose of the structure should meet the community's needs and withstand the elements, weather and flood, she said.