MIDDLEBURG — Nicholas R. Barnhart, formerly of Port Trevorton, was sentenced to serve up to six years in state prison for violating Pennsylvania's Megan's Law,
The 23-year-old was convicted in 2019 of having unlawful contact with a minor in Snyder County Court and received a one- to three-year prison sentence.
Barnhart was also ordered to comply with Megan's Law requirements, including registering cellphones and social media accounts with the Pennsylvania state police.
After being paroled, Barnhart acquired several cellular devices and social media accounts but he failed to register them with police as required, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
His parole agent discovered that he was using them to access pornography in violation of his parole conditions which led to his parole being revoked and a charge of violating Megan's Law.
Barnhart was sentenced Tuesday by Union-Snyder President Judge Lori H. Hackenberg to 18 months to six years in state prison for the violation.