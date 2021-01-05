SUNBURY — A former Northumberland County correctional officer accused of giving suboxone to an inmate in 2019 was sentenced to a probationary punishment on Monday.
Christopher Guinther, 34, of Bear Valley Avenue, pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. She immediately sentenced Guinther to 30 months of probation and ordered him to pay a $250 fine plus court costs and fees.
"I just want to put this behind me," said Guinther to the judge.
Defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, requested the probationary sentencing, saying Guinther was addicted to suboxone, which came about from a physical injury, and he had no prior record.
Rosini ordered Guinther to continue with drug and alcohol treatment. Guinther cannot consume any alcohol, cannot go into a bar, and cannot associate with any known drug dealer or user, Rosini said.
Warden Bruce Kovach told county Detective Degg Stark on Sept. 26, 2019, that prison officials suspected Guinther provided an inmate with suboxone, a drug designed to treat opioid dependence.
Guinther originally denied the allegations during Stark's interview but admitted to using suboxone, for which he said he had a prescription, according to court documents. Stark asked if he could search Guinther's vehicle but the officer denied the request, Stark said.
Stark then interviewed an inmate who said he overheard the guard and inmate Anthony Dagostino talking about the drug. The inmate said he heard Dagostino say to Guinther, "did you bring it in?" according to court documents.
Guinther replied, "yes I have it," and said, "here you go," Stark said.
Dagostino told Stark Guinther came to his cell and delivered him a whole suboxone pill and a half pill wrapped in cellophane, Stark said. Dagostino said Guinther kicked it under his cell door, according to court documents.
Stark said video footage showed Guinther kick something under Dagostino's cell door.
During the course of the investigation, Stark said he spoke with a family member of Dagostino who showed him messages that Guinther was setting up meetings to pick up suboxone.