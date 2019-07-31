A former Shamokin Area School Board member accused of ethics violations was released on Tuesday from Northumberland County Jail after satisfying a $12,930 debt from fines, costs and penalties, according to prison records.
Richard Kashnoski, 42, of Coal Township, failed to pay the money and was jailed on July 23 after the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission filed an enforcement action, which led to the Commonwealth Court issuing a contempt order. A family member satisfied the debt on Monday, according to Commission Executive Director Rob Caruso.
Kashnoski was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of violating the state ethics act. A trial date is not yet scheduled.
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission in October ordered him to pay a combined $12,930.88 in fines and restitution. An investigation found that Kashnoski violated three ethics rules regarding banking services awarded separately by the district both to Mid Penn Bank and Riverview Bank while he was employed by each institution. The investigation was referred to the Attorney General, Northumberland County District Attorney and state Department of Banking and Securities. If prosecuted, a conviction could carry a felony criminal penalty of jail time.
Kashnoski served on the Shamokin Area School Board from December 2013 through November 2017. He lost a re-election bid and is no longer employed by either bank.
Kashnoski previously denied any wrongdoing. He started a GoFundMe account detailing his innocence and soliciting for online donations; he received $420 since November toward a $20,000 goal.
