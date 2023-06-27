SUNBURY — A Shamokin councilwoman will get her $5,000 in bail money she posted for Joe Leschinskie after a judge granted a bail modification Tuesday.
Leschinskie, a former city councilman, was found guilty by a Northumberland County Jail last year of a misdemeanor terroristic threat and was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail by Senior Judge Harold Woelfel.
Leschinskie appealed his case and has been free on $5,000 bail.
Leschinskie appeared before Woelfel on Tuesday after his wife, Tonya Leschinskie, filed a motion to get her $5,000 back from the courts and no longer be responsible for her husband.
Tonya Leschinskie told Woelfel the money was a loan and she wants to pay it back.
Leschinskie, through his attorney Mike O'Donnell, said bail is held until a case is complete and that Tonya Leschinskie should not be granted the motion to get the money returned.
Woelfel agreed and said he could not return the money.
Woelfel then heard a bail modification case filed by Joe Leschinskie and said Leschinskie has appeared before the court for every appearance. The Commonwealth did not object to the modification and Woelfel granted the unsecured bail.
Woelfel told Tonya Leschinskie that since he modified the bail, her money will be returned.