HARRISBURG — Former Sunbury Police Officer Jamie Quinn lost a state appeal after being found guilty in 2018 of criminal conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
The Superior Court of Pennsylvania last week affirmed the conviction of Quinn in a 10-page memorandum handed down by Senior Judge James Gardner Colins. The case was reviewed by Judges Colins, Alice Beck Dubow and Carolyn H. Nichols.
A jury in March found Quinn guilty of a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after state troopers said she instructed her son to deny viewing a sexually explicit image of a minor and to delete evidence from the police-issued cellphone she gave him to use for 45 days in 2016. She was sentenced in June to two years of probation, starting with 60 days of house arrest, and completion of 100 hours of community service within six months. He also ordered her to pay court costs and fees associated with prosecution.
Quinn was charged in June 2017 and fired Aug. 28 after more than 20 years in Sunbury, after giving her police department-issued cellphone to her juvenile son in late 2016 without department permission. After a sexually explicit image of a 17-year-old girl was found on it, Quinn instructed the teen to delete the photograph and deny seeing it, police said.
Quinn has a pending lawsuit against the city of Sunbury. The lawsuit centers on the Police Pension Commission of the City of Sunbury. Quinn alleges that a request for owed benefits from the police pension fund was denied.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER