SUNBURY — The former Teen Challenge buildings and property outside Sunbury has been sold but details are not available yet.
A sold sign from Villager Realty now sits on the property, which was owned by Youth Challenge Bible Insitute, at 1810 Snydertown Road. It is listed on the Villager website as a pending sale and under contract since March 4.
It also was a former 56,000-square-foot orphanage on 39.36 acres. Its listed price on the Villager website is $199,900 with an assessed value of $97,940.
Northumberland County Recorder Tina Mertz said no paperwork has come through the office yet for the property.