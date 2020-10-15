Paging through old docket books in the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Scott Hahn continued to come across a single signature documenting the decades-old cases: Donald Everitt.
Everitt served as a deputy for 10 years before beginning a five-term tenure as county sheriff from 1978 through 1997. To Hahn, it seemed as if Everitt worked largely by himself.
“It was just page after page with his signature,” Hahn said of civil service, criminal warrants and other tasks documented and signed off by Everitt. “He needs to get some sort of recognition, in my opinion. He was a lonesome soldier and did his duty and there’s nothing here really that depicted that.”
Everitt wasn’t exactly alone.
“Back when I was in here there were two people. Crime was much less than it is now but the workload was very heavy because of only having two people working in the department.
Today, the county sheriff’s office has a staff of 10 inside the county courthouse. With a larger staff, the office has grown, too. Everitt, invited to visit the office, glanced around and recalled with a smile how his office was much smaller.
Hahn brought Everitt in as a guest and presented him with a framed photograph of the former sheriff to be hung inside the office. A second, smaller framed photo was Everitt’s to keep.
It came as a surprise. Everitt wasn’t expecting any recognition before being contacted by Hahn. It allowed the two to talk a bit about changes and similarities in the field.
Everitt said he didn’t have a portable radio in his time. Sometimes, he didn’t have a backup, either.
He remembered riding to the county’s west end to pick up a woman on a warrant. A man at her home said she wasn’t there; allowed Everitt inside to look around. Sure enough, she lay hidden beneath a pile of blankets on a bed. Not the best hiding space.
Another time, he sought a man under similar circumstances. Everitt poked around an attic in search of the man who he would find hidden behind a wall.
“Needless to say, he didn’t cause me any harm thank goodness because he could have. He was well hidden,” Everitt said.
“What he’s saying about finding people hiding in attics and finding people hiding in beds, we still do that on a very regular basis,” Hahn said.
Serving protection from abuse orders or having to take a child into protective custody were some of the more tense scenarios Everitt found himself in. Hahn said that still holds true today. When it comes to picking up someone on a criminal warrant these days, the deputies go in force: no less than three, Hahn said.
Everitt was 34 when he first was hired as a deputy. A decade later, he ran for office and won. He took a week’s vacation to canvass neighborhoods throughout the county seeking support. His wife, Judy, remembered her husband taking their son on some of those campaign excursions.
“People loved that to see him coming around with his little boy,” she said.
All but one of his elections were contested, Everitt said.
“That last one was a freebie,” he said.