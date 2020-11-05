SUNBURY — Forty city employees will receive a 25-cent raise as the council continues to try and slash a $290,000 budget deficit for 2021.
The discussion began Thursday night during a budget meeting after Councilman Josh Brosious slashed other areas in the streets department, the department he oversees, in order to give employees of the department a 4 percent raise.
"Why would we invest more in machines than in the employees we have?" Brosious asked council. "No one will want to come here to work because what would be the benefit for them?"
Council members told Brosious he couldn't give to some employees and not others. Brosious and council agreed to the .25 cent raise throughout the city.
Even though Sunbury is facing what was increased from $241,000 to $290,000 deficit, council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich were able to slash $90,000 from expenses Thursday night.
Karlovich said most of the deficit is because of health insurance.
Councilman Chris Reis said there are a few employees in the city that have their spouse on the city's insurance, however, the spouse's place of work offers insurance.
Reis said council needs to discuss if a spouse's workplace offers insurance whether the employee of the city would need to go on that insurance.
That would save the city about $150,000.
Also council believes the city will have a surplus from last year, which would also help trim the number.
As of now, the city is facing a 3 mill tax increase but Reis said that won't happen.
"I feel confident that we will work this out and there will not be a tax-increase while being able to maintain city services," Reis said.
Council meets again to discuss the budget on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.
The final budget needs to be passed Dec. 1. If taxes were to be raised the 3-mills it would mean anywhere between a $30 to $50 increase in taxes per year per homeowner, according to Troup.