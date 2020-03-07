SELINSGROVE — Challenges and opportunities for industrial development in Pennsylvania are at the center of the Investing in Central PA, a forum hosted by Focus Central Pennsylvania on June 23 at Susquehanna University.
Michael Marr of Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals will provide updates on the multi-billion dollar "cracker plant" investment in western Pennsylvania. Representatives of regional companies including Kreamer Feed, GAF and BrightFarms will speak of manufacturing needs. Other panels include infrastructure needs with representatives from PennDOT, PPL and others along with regional development discussions including representatives of Patton Warehousing and North Shore Railroad.
The forum is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave. The event is free though registration is required: https://focuscentralpa.org/about-us/central-pennsylvania-industrial-development-forum/.
Contact Focus Central Pennsylvania at 844.293.8719 or locate@focuscentralpa.org with questions.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO