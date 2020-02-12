Julie Eriksson, a Middleburg High School graduate, and a part owner of Kreamer Feed, was one of two members named Tuesday to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation board of directors. The other new appointee is Michael Goresh, of Berwick. The CSCF manages more than 280 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
Eriksson, the corporate secretary/treasurer at Kreamer Feed since 2003, has served on many local boards, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Agricultural, Athena, and Ambassador committees, the Penn State Cooperative Extension, Snyder County Red Cross, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church council, Leadership Susquehanna Valley, and the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation.
For more information about CSCF, visit csgiving.org or call 1-866-454- 6692.