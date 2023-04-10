The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation announced $4,750 in grants to nine recipients at its spring meeting.
Harry Mathias Jr., a board member of the foundation, made the announcement. Mathias is the former acting superintendent at the Danville Area School District.
The foundation, Mathias said, was started in memory of his father, Harry Mathias Sr.
The donations included: $2,000 to the Exchange Swimming Pool, through the Northern Montour County Recreation Association; $1,000 to the Kids Cafe program which provides summer meals to area youth; $500 to the Montgomery House Library in McEwensville; $500 to Penitent Souls, who provide for needy children in the area; $500 to Kingdom Kidz, a faith-based youth puppet program in Watsontown; and $250 to the Turbotville Borough Heritage Society for work on the train station.
The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and provides support for needy persons and organizations in the Warrior Run region consistent with the philanthropic values of Harry Mathias Sr.
Mathias passed away in 2020 and was a former teacher, coach, athletic director and community leader in the Warrior Run Area.
Foundation Board members include Harry Mathias Jr., president; Matt Burrows, Secretary; Eileen Povish, treasurer; Helen Mathias and Heath Mathias.
Those wishing to donate may send checks c/o Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation to the Turbotville