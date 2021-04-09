LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center received a $750 grant from the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The grant funding will be used toward membership fees for Lewisburg residents joining the YMCA or participating in a program, according to the Lewisburg YMCA.
The Lewisburg YMCA is a part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. For more information about the YMCA’s cause or to donate, contact CEO Bonnie McDowell at 570-556-4191, ymcaexec@ptd.net, or visit www.gsvymca.org.