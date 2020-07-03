SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic in Sunbury has received two grants worth $8,000 from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation during the phase I and phase II of their Disaster Relief grant rounds. These grants will help the clinic maintain its workforce and get adequate PPE supplies during the COVID Pandemic.
Dr. Phil Sosland, president of the Board of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, said the funds were used to help the clinic meet its obligations during COVID-19 shutdown while still remaining open for emergencies, and to assist the clinic with its growing need of PPE.
“All these new Personal Protective Equipment expenses are not being reimbursed by insurance at the moment, these grant awards mean that the clinic has the means and can afford to continue helping the community while keeping everyone safe,” said Sosland.
The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic was founded in 2009 by a group of concerned individuals with a mission to make dental care affordable to low-income uninsured individuals as well as for those on medical assistance. Since then, the clinic has grown from its original 5 dental chairs to 14 chairs, seeing patients of all ages.
“This great growth could not have been possible without the backing of the community and of foundations like the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation” says Susan White, Clinic Manager.
