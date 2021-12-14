SUNBURY — The YMCA Arts Center is now in possession of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) thanks to the Alyssa Dressler Foundation.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation (ADF) was created to promote Sudden Cardiac Awareness, CPR/AED education, provide AED donations and free Heart Screenings to youth, according to a press release from the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
The foundation was established in 2018 and has given out eight AEDs to date. The organization honors the memory of Alyssa Dressler, who died at 14 of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiomyopathy.
Along with free youth heart screens and CPR training, ADF hosts an annual Memorial Barrel Race as a way to involve the community in the foundation’s cause while paying tribute to Alyssa through one of her favorite activities.
While heart-related deaths are not as common in children, by providing AEDs for venues where young people frequent, like community parks and gyms, facilities will be prepared if the worst does occur, the release said.
To learn more about the ADF, to volunteer or suggest a location for an AED donation please visit www.alyssadressler.org.