SUNBURY —Those who want the perfect wall painting should look no further than "The Valley," members of the Shikellamy Braves Foundation said Thursday during an unveiling of a Lewisburg artist's rendition of the view from the Shikellamy Overlook.
Shikellamy school board members joined with Braves Foundation members Thursday night at the Packer House, in Sunbury, for an unveiling of a painting created by Bobby Gorby, 46, of Lewisburg.
Gorby was contacted by Braves Foundation member Frances Zartman, who spearheaded the project, and asked the artist if he would paint a picture in order for the foundation to sell it to raise funds.
"I absolutely jumped at the chance," Gorby said. Gorby, originally from California, said he met his wife, who is from Lewisburg, and the two decided to stay in the Valley to live.
"I love it here and I am honored to have done this for the foundation," Gorby said.
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3), was created in 2014 to assist in the funding of student projects and programs.
Packer House owner and Shikellamy school director Lori Garman donated her establishment for the night to unveil the painting. "I think this is great and a good way to help raise funds for student programs," she said.
Braves Foundation member Cory Fasold agreed. "We all want to help out the district and the students as much as we can," he said. "This is a painting and a great way for people to help out the district."
Zartman said she was familiar with Gorby's work and she went out and recruited him.
"He (Gorby) is great," she said. "This is absolutely a beautiful painting and this is what Shikellamy is."
Two versions of the "The Valley" are available for sale, Zartman said. The first print is in its original form while a second print was done with a watermark in the form of the Shikellamy Braves logo.
Prices range from $75 to $150 depending on the size.
Anyone who is interested in purchasing a painting can contact the Shikellamy Area School District at 570-286-3721.