HARRISBURG — The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association are offering 10 $3,000 scholarships to undergraduate students and high school seniors who are pursuing an education in a dairy-related field for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarship applications are available online and must be submitted by June 1.
“We hope this scholarship opportunity can send some positivity and hope to college students and high school seniors who are ending their school years with virtual learning,” said Brittany Snyder, dairy education program manager at the Dairy Excellence Foundation. “The application is available online, so students can practice social distancing and apply for the scholarship easily from home.”
To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements: Be a Pennsylvania resident; demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry in the future; be a full-time undergraduate student enrolled in a related field of study; be a high school senior planning to enroll in a related field of study.
To learn more, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/scholarships. Contact Brittany Snyder with questions at 717-346-0849 or by email at bsnyder@centerfordairyexcellence.org.