First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has nearly $370,000 in scholarships available to more than 80 Valley students in the 2023-24 school year.
"Every year our scholarships support area high schoolers pursuing higher education. This training paves the way for first jobs and future careers, creating citizens who help our region flourish," said Marsha Lemons, the foundation's program officer.
Scholarships between $200 and $20,000 are available to students in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin and Sullivan counties.
Special interest scholarships are also available for non-traditional students currently enrolled in courses or returning to an institution of higher education.
Community Foundation has a new online portal on its website at www.FCFPartnershp.org, where a complete list of available scholarships and applications are available.
For more information about the application process, contact Lemons at 570-321-1500.