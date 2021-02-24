LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon Foundation plans a dedication ceremony for The Brandon Kramm Memorial Field at Lewisburg Area High School.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. March 27, weather permitting. The Green Dragons face the Shikellamy Braves at noon for the first game ever at the new baseball field. Baseball-themed refreshments will be served afterward.
Ann Glock, executive director, said the entire Lewisburg-area community is invited, especially friends of the Kramm family along with relatives of current ballplayers and past players and their families.
“There were so many who helped make this special project possible. We hope they will come to see this wonderful legacy to Brandon,” Glock said.
If the game is postponed due to inclement weather, visit www.greendragonfoundation.org for information regarding the dedication ceremony. Direct questions to the Foundation’s office at 570-522-8433.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO