MILTON — Two firefighters were injured trying to control a four-alarm fire at Bressler’s Garage, 1350 Broadway, that started at 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasted for several hours into the early hours Wednesday, a fire lieutenant said.
Those two individuals were injured due to “structural problems with the building,” said Lt. Douglas Wilson. They were released from the hospital and are at home, he said.
Fire marshal James Nizinski on Wednesday afternoon said the cause of the fire was “undetermined.”
At the scene of the fire on Wednesday afternoon volunteers and employees helped clear debris. They declined to comment when asked what they thought started the fire.
The Bresslers did issue a statement before noon Wednesday saying “all of our employees made it out safely. All of our towing and road service equipment is operational.
“We are still here,” the Bresslers said. “And able to provide all of our services except in-shop repairs.”
Diesel fuel sales will “hopefully resume after the Christmas holiday,” the message said.
“We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest thanks and deepest appreciation of the volunteer fire companies who responded to this fire,” the Bresslers said. “They are true heroes.”
Assisting the Turbot Township Fire Company at the scene were personnel from fire departments in Milton, White Deer, Pottsgrove, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Tuckahoe, Mifflinburg and others from out of the area.