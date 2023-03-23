COAL TOWNSHIP — Four individuals face felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after Coal Township police said they struck a 16-year-old on Mach 12 with a weapon in the back of the head.
William M. Latorre, 21, Silas Latorre, 20, and Brandon Colon, 24, all of Coal Township, along with Rasha Williams, 26, of Shamokin, were arrested and charged March 21.
Coal Township Police said the four individuals stole a phone and displayed a handgun at a Coal Township home before striking the alleged victim with the weapon, causing a head wound.
All four men will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.
According to police, the victim told officers he was asleep on the sofa when he was struck and that he and another victim were trapped inside the house while the group were attempting to steal a phone.
The alleged victim was treated at the police station for injuries, police said.
Police said they are still investigating the incident and video surveillance footage from the scene.