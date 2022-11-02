Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This was seriously some of the best mac and cheese I’ve ever had. It was super creamy, stringy and had a nice crunchy coat on top. The original recipe called for a layer of cheese spread on top, but we collectively agreed that we wanted a crunchy layer on top.
The recipe said to put the dish in the oven for about 10 minutes, but since we added the extra layer on top it took about 15-20 minutes for it to crust over nicely.
Adding cheesy layers in between the noodles took this recipe to the next level because it added the extra creaminess I was looking for.
I have made it clear how much I love garlic, and I loved the addition of minced garlic and garlic powder this recipe called for. Adding all the extra seasonings elevated mac and cheese from a quick dinner out of the box, to a gourmet meal everyone will beg for. Not to diss on Kraft or Velveeta, but I think we really nailed this recipe.
Vanessa: We’ve got holiday entertaining on our minds these days, so Kaitlyn and I have been thinking about recipes that we will want to showcase at our next family gathering.
Macaroni and cheese is a must-have for holidays, as well as those cold nights that are right around the corner. This was the first time we’ve used Gruyere cheese for any recipe we’ve made. I purchased the smoked option, and I really think it added a nice layer of flavor to the recipe.
With any cheese that you purchase, always select the block and shred it at home. I like to shred a lot of it at once and store it in the fridge for times when it’s not convenient to freshly grate it. It also melts far better and doesn’t have all of the preservatives that the pre-shredded options include.
Instead of boiling the pasta in water, we opted to microwave the noodles in 4 cups of chicken broth. This saves time and effort. If you are like us, you are always looking for shortcuts too. However, by using this method, there isn’t much liquid left for the reserve, as the noodles soak most of it up. This did not affect the final result of the dish.
If you are short on time, there is no real need to layer, just melt all of the cheese and mix with the noodles, or reserve some and use it for the topping.
You’ll definitely want a baking dish that’s about 4 quarts or larger or plan to use two. We liked the idea of a crunchy top, but it isn’t necessary. Go with your family’s preference and edit as desired. Use bread crumbs, crackers, or whatever you have on hand that creates the desired taste and texture.
MACARONI & CHEESE
4 cups heavy whipping cream
4 oz. cream cheese
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. pepper
2 tsp. paprika
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. onion powder
8 oz. sharp cheddar, grated
8 oz. white cheddar, grated
8 oz. Gruyere cheese, grated
1 lb. elbow macaroni
8 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, pressed
3 tbsp. flour
1/2 cup pasta water
Optional:
4 tbsp. melted butter
1/2-1 cup bread crumbs
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add heavy whipping cream, cream cheese, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder to a pot. Simmer on low heat.
Boil macaroni in water according to the directions on the box, then drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
In a different pot, add butter, pressed garlic, flour and pasta water. Saute about 2-3 minutes until slightly golden. Add in the heavy cream mixture, pasta water, and all of the cheeses (reserving about 1/3 of the cheese for layering). Cook until all of the cheese has melted and begins to thicken. Add the macaroni and stir until completely coated.
In a baking dish, layer the macaroni and reserved cheeses. Repeat. (If desired, create a bread crumb layer on top by mixing melted butter and bread crumbs. Spread evenly over the top.)
Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes.