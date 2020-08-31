SUNBURY — The total number of inmates at the Northumberland County Jail that have tested positive of COVID-19 is now at 10 and according to county officials they are waiting on at least 20 more test results.
On Saturday, Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn announced six inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two guards.
On Monday O'Hearn said the number increased to 10 and he hopes the cell block in which the cases were discovered was caught in time to limit the number of cases inside the jail.
"We are taking every precaution," O'Hearn said. "We have segregated the unit and are keeping a close eye on the situation."
O'Hearn said prison officials met with Northumberland County Adult Probation officials and on Monday 20 inmates were released, dropping the population to 200 inmates from the 220 the facility held on Saturday.
The jail holds 284 at capacity.
The two staff members have also tested positive and have been quarantined, O'Hearn said. There were other guards being tested but he was unsure of how many.
The staff members were around infected inmates and O'Hearn said he is not sure if the amount of staff member cases would increase.
"We are still waiting to see but we have protocols in place," he said Monday. O'Hearn said the state Department of Health and the state Department of Corrections has been notified of the cases.
Northumberland County Commissioner and chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county met to reduce the population and the issue will be discussed at Wednesday's prison board meeting.
"We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is safe," he said. "The jail is doing a great job at cleaning and following all the protocols the county set."
O'Hearn said the county is working with its medical provider PrimeCare Medical and inmates are not on lockdown but remain in small groups.
O'Hearn said with the guards being off of work, other guards are working overtime hours to ensure the jail is properly staffed at all times.
Schiccatano said the county would continue to monitor the situation every day and will continue to provide updates to the public when they become available.