Pennsylvania health officials reported another 781 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Thursday, including four in Valley counties.
It was the ninth day out of the last 10 the state had confirmed more than 700 new cases, averaging 814 per day over that span. The state averaged 489 new cases per day in June.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf pulled funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders, his administration approved a hazard pay program for front-line workers and Union County canceled jury selection scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to new restrictions on indoor gatherings of people.
Wolf cited a recent surge in cases statewide and in the country when he announced Wednesday an executive order that put the new restrictions in place at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. They include limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people or fewer and restricting restaurants and bars to 25 percent of fire safety capacity. The calculation includes any workers.
The state’s cumulative total cases stand at 98,446, according to data released mid-day Thursday.
There were four new cases reported in the Valley, which has seen at least one new case every day since July 6. Three new cases were reported in Northumberland County, bringing its total to 355. Montour County saw one new case, its 82nd.
There were no new cases in Union or Snyder counties, where the totals remain 108 and 74 cases, respectively.
No new Valley resident deaths were linked to the virus. Sixteen Valley residents have died due to the novel coronavirus since the state started tracking it in March: 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
The state reported 16 new virus-related deaths, pushing its total to 6,973. In Pennsylvania, 652 patients are hospitalized with the virus and 90 are on ventilators. Eighty percent of the state’s ventilators are not in use.
Union County jury selection
President Judge Michael Hudock, who presides over the Union-Snyder courts, canceled jury selection scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to the new restrictions on public gatherings.
The proceedings had been slated for the Lewisburg Area High School gymnasium to allow for social distancing. Court administrators were to call members of the jury pool to advise them of the cancellation.
Nate Wardle, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, confirmed Thursday that the new guidance from Wolf limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people applies to government meetings.
Wolf pulls funding
Wolf followed through on his threat and withheld nearly $13 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor. Pennsylvania distributed $625 million of its federal coronavirus relief allotment to counties that did not get direct aid from the federal government. Wolf's decision left Lebanon as the only one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to have not gotten any of the federal money.
Asked about it at a news conference Thursday, Wolf blamed the county's GOP-controlled Board of Commissioners and suggested that Lebanon residents should kick them out of office.
"Don't come and say you want something from the state when you haven't followed the rules. There are consequences. These are the consequences. I think I'm being consistent here," he said.
The region's congressman, GOP Rep. Dan Meuser, said Wolf lacked the legal authority to withhold the money and implored him to release it, writing to the governor: "Lives and livelihoods are at stake." The local chamber of commerce called it an "unacceptable exclusion of just one county" and said Wolf's decision unfairly punishes small businesses, nonprofits and others.
Hazard pay
Supermarket cashiers, bus drivers, custodians, health care workers and other workers on the front lines of the pandemic could get a temporary, $3-an-hour pay raise under a $50 million grant program touted by the Wolf administration Thursday.
The program is available to employers for the purpose of offering hazard pay to front-line workers. The application period opened Thursday and will run through July 31.
Workers making less than $20 an hour are eligible for up to $1,200 in hazard pay over a 10-week period between Aug. 16 and Oct. 24.
Funding comes from Pennsylvania's share of the federal coronavirus relief package.
Testing
There have been 14,620 negative tests performed on Valley residents — 5,161 for Montour County, 4,858 for Northumberland, 3,464 for Union and 1,137 for Snyder.
The state has conducted 885,165 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
To date, 57 residents and nine employees at three facilities in Northumberland County have tested positive in the county. There have been six deaths at facilities in the county.
There was no change in Union and Snyder counties, where one resident and three employees at three facilities have been infected in the former county and three residents in one facility in the latter.
Nobody has died at Union or Snyder county facilities and there have been no infections at Montour County long-term care sites.
The Associated Press contributed to this report