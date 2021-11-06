NORTHUMBERLAND — The highest vote-getter in the uncontested Northumberland Borough Council race was newcomer Charles Stroup, according to unofficial results.
All four candidates ran uncontested and won seats on the council.
Stroup had 432 votes, incumbent Councilman Paul Ruane had 424 votes, incumbent Councilman Orlando Toro had 405 votes and newcomer Winston Ortiz had 401 votes. All four men are Republicans.
Mayor Daniel Berard, a Republican, also ran uncontested. He had 482 votes.
There were 46 write-in votes for borough council and 49 write-in votes for mayor.