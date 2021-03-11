MILTON — Four candidates are running for the Milton Area School Board in the May 18 primary election.
Incumbents Brett Hosterman, Kevin Fry and Alvin A. Weaver Jr., along with newcomer Stephanie Strawser will be on the ballot. Hosterman and Fry both cross-filed and Weaver and Strawser only filed for Republican.
There are four seats available, but Hosterman and Strawser are competing for the same seat in Area II.
Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, the school board director in Area I, did not submit paperwork to be on the ballot for reelection, which leaves her seat vacant if no one runs a write-in campaign.
Eligible candidates can only be on the ballot for the school board seat assigned to where they live.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER