GREGG TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident just north of Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Union County sent four people — one who was transferred by Life Flight — to Geisinger and UPMC Williamsport hospitals on Saturday morning, according to Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk.
The 5 a.m. crash on Route 15 had one entrapped person who needed to be extricated. That person was transported via medical helicopter to Geisinger, said Funk.
The accident occurred just north of the popular zoo outside Allenwood and just south of the county line between Union and Lycoming near the entrance to Hidden Creek Campground in Gregg Township, Funk said.
The road was closed down to one lane, said Funk.
State police in Milton were the lead investigators of the accident. Names and additional details of the accident were not released by state police on Saturday.
PennDOT reopened the closed lanes at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.