SUNBURY — The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement division made 14 arrests for various driving violations during a surprise checkpoint in the city Friday night.
Sunbury Cpl. Travis Bremigen said six people were nabbed for driving under suspension, while five individuals were tested for driving under the influence and one of them was arrested for DUI.
Bremigen said two people were cited for open container violations and one for violating the child safety restraint law.
"This serves as a reminder we are out and about and paying attention," Bremigen said. "We will do everything we can to make sure our streets are safe from drivers operating a vehicle while intoxicated."
The checkpoint was held at South Front Street and Linden Street and was operated by Sunbury police and the DUI task force.
"We take this very seriously and we will continue to be aggressive in cutting down impaired driving," Sunbury Office in Charge Brad Hare said. "It's a simple thing to get a ride or get a designated driver for the night. We want to make sure that people on the roads are safe."
The DUI checkpoint held on Friday consisted of law enforcement from across the Valley including constables, Bremigen said. The checkpoint lasted for nearly four hours.