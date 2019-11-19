Rocco "Anthony" Franklin and his daughter, Maria Sanutti-Spencer, watched the recent CBS "48 Hours" television episode and both said they were not impressed.
However, Franklin said he didn't hate it.
The show, hosted by Peter Van Sant, highlighted the 2012 murder case of Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville.
Both Franklin, 78, of Harrisburg, and Sanutti-Spencer, 54, of Selinsgrove, were convicted of the murder.
The hour episode aired Nov. 16.
"They didn't show everything I said in the interview," Franklin said from SCI-Sumerset, in Sumerset. "I could have proved my innocence through the show but they cut it out. They showed so much old stuff that everybody knew but I guess they got me on there to at least tell everyone I am innocent."
Sanutti-Spencer said she also "watched part of it." Sanutti-Spencer declined comments on the show as she said she is still currently in an appeal on her case.
Sanutti-Spencer's sister, Grace Sanutti, said she was saddened by the show because it was "flash" journalism.
"I believe it's this type of flash reporting that has been the crux of many problems in our county, Sanutti said.
"I do know there are reporters out there that do the right thing and fight for justice. This is why I continue to fight for my sister. As long as there are journalists out there that can counter the flash reporting and look at a story factually and report it with truth, there is hope for us all."