MILLMONT — A free COVID-19 drive-thru test site opened Monday in western Union County and will remain in operation through Friday.
Ninety-four people received the PCR nasal swab test at the temporary test site, according to Michelle Dietrich, director, Emergency Management Agency, Union County.
The site is drive-thru only and is first-come, first-served. Up to 450 people can be tested daily. The site is located at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45), between Mifflinburg and Hartleton. It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone can request a test without a medical referral, whether they’re feeling symptomatic or not. Photo identification is required. Parents or guardians must present a photo ID for children being tested. A health insurance card is requested, but not required, and there are no out-of-pocket costs to persons being tested.
“There are some people who don’t have health insurance or the money. This is a way to get them tested,” Dietrich said.
The free testing is a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative. The department contracted with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in 61 counties. The timing is based on case rates over 14 days as well as outbreaks and other factors. It’s paid with federal grant funding.
Nathan Harding, strike team lead with AMI, said tests are processed at a facility in Harrisburg with results returned in 5 to 7 days. He estimated between 50 and 60 people were tested Monday by noon.
Harding explained that swabs are pushed into the nasal cavity about midway and not as far as they are for flu testing, which means it’s not as uncomfortable. People drive up, fill out paperwork, are screened and tested and then drive away.
“They stay in their car the whole time,” Harding said.
Harding asked people to be patient if there’s a wait.
Dietrich said one person was waiting in line at 7:30 a.m. when she arrived to turn on a digital road sign provided by PennDOT. She said the line grew to 12 vehicles by 8:30 a.m. However, at noon, there was no line.
“Sometimes it will pick up, sometimes it will be slow,” said Jayla Lee, one of six emergency medical technicians working at the site.
The AMI test site is not affiliated with Evangelical’s off-campus program at 1499 St. Mary Street, Lewisburg. The Evangelical site operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. For more information, call the hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline at 570-522-4530.