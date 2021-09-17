Shikellamy State Park will hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are partnering to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks beginning today.
The governor’s office said there is no cost to get the vaccine at one of the clinics. Identification and insurance are preferred but not required. Those seeking the vaccine should be prepared to answer health-related questions and must sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:
Shikellamy State Park (Union/Northumberland counties): Saturday, Sept. 18
Codorus State Park (York County): Sunday, Sept. 19
Keystone State Park (Westmoreland County): Saturday, Sept. 25
Nockamixon State Park (Bucks County): Saturday, Sept. 25
These parks were selected because they are high-use park visitation areas with good general vehicle access, adequate outdoor space and easy park pedestrian access.
Clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center closest to where the recipient lives. Those due for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at a state park vaccine clinic as well.