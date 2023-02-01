DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a "Chews" Love adoption event Saturday with dogs free to adopt. Savings will range from $75 to $450. The selection includes a great Dane mix, pittie mixes, a husky mix, a retriever mix puppy, a hound mix, an Irish setter mix and more.
Anyone with another dog would need to bring the dog along with information showing it is up-to-date on distemper and rabies shots. Dogs in need of homes are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. Adoption hours are 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.