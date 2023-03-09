LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Garden Club will host “In-Season Flower Designs” with Sarah Wheatley, owner and head designer of Gilly’s Lilies in Mifflinburg, and flower farmer Brianna Smith of The Greensmith in Selinsgrove. Sarah and Brianna will create several floral arrangements while discussing color for 2023, trending products and how to grow certain products in the changing climate.
The free event will be held Monday in the fellowship hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ, along Route 192 in Lewisburg. The afternoon begins with light refreshments and conversation at 12:30 p.m., followed by the club’s business meeting at 1 p.m. The presentation begins at approximately 1:45 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.