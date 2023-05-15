The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging is currently offering no-cost appointments at the Beaver Springs Senior Center and the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center to apply for the Property Tax/Rebate program.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is funded by the PA Lottery through the Department of Revenue.
It benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, however, half of Social Security income is excluded in the calculation.
Property Tax/Rent Rebates are based on property taxes or rent paid the previous calendar year. Applicants must have been at least 65 years old as of Dec. 31 during the claim year; a widow or widower during all or part of the claim year and must have been 50 years or older as of Dec. 31; permanently disabled during all or part of the claim year; or 18 years or older during the claim year and were unable to work because of a medically determined physical or mental disability.
Applicants must have owned and occupied a home or rented and occupied a home, apartment, nursing home, boarding home or similar residence in Pennsylvania during 2022.
To make an appointment, call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.