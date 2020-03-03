SELINSGROVE — Sometimes people cry tears of joy when John Cooper finishes their income tax returns.
“It’s nice when the person on the other side of the table starts crying because of the size of their refund. It happens every once in a while,” Cooper said, noting the tears derive from a place of joy.
The retired pharmacist is a volunteer tax preparer with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for income-eligible participants: $55,000 or less. The service is free of charge.
Community volunteers along with accounting students of Susquehanna University so far this year aided the preparation of 353 tax returns combined at the Community Action Agency’s Selinsgrove and Lewisburg offices.
The volunteers are professionally trained on the latest tax code requirements and the program is IRS-certified. All returns are double-checked for accuracy.
Valid Social Security Numbers are a must for program participants. The service is available for non-itemized returns only. Residents of Union and Snyder counties are eligible, though the VITA site coordinator, Samantha Leib, said residents from neighboring counties won’t be turned away.
“Usually, they’re in and out within an hour,” said Leib, an AmeriCorps volunteer.
“Sometimes it’s even quicker,” added Jenn Spriggle, community service coordinator with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA).
The Selinsgrove office at 713 Bridge St. is the busier of CAA’s two offices for VITA: 288 returns were prepared there through the lunch hour Monday. Leib said there are five community volunteers, like Cooper. The 10 Susquehanna accounting students participating marks the highest number of volunteers yet from the university, Leib added.
One of those students, Dylan Lee, thumbed through tax papers Monday belonging to Jim and Linda Mottern of Selinsgrove. Lee looked over 1099 paperwork, a form for income outside one’s primary income source, before turning his attention to a 1098 form concerning mortgage interest. He and other volunteers use the tax preparation software TaxSlayer to submit returns.
The Motterns participated in the program for at least the past four or five years, Linda Mottern said.
“It’s not complicated so why not get it done for free?” Linda Mottern asked.
“He’s getting us more money,” Jim Mottern said with a chuckle.
Leib noted that participants most frequently forget a few key documents for tax preparation: Social Security card and statement and tax forms with pension information.
Jessica Wetzel, a Beaver Springs resident and Susquehanna University senior accounting student, agreed with Leib that it’s best to bring more information and figure out what’s useful. She said the experience volunteering with VITA will be useful for her in preparing a resume as she nears graduation.
“I’m going into accounting so this will help me,” Wetzel said.
Free VITA tax preparation is available through April 14, the day prior to the April 15 filing deadline. To schedule an appointment in either Selinsgrove or the Lewisburg office at the Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, call 570-374-0181.