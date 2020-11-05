SUNBURY — A popular annual free Thanksgiving meal that feeds more than 1,000 people will take place this year after needing an alternative location and method of serving.
The 22nd annual free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26 will be prepared at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles kitchen and then be distributed outside in Cameron Park along Market Street in Sunbury. Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets, where the meal was held for the last three years, was not able to accommodate the event this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to organizer Rhonda Fisher.
"This is all a God thing," said Fisher. "He certainly has His hand in this for sure. My heart is full and I'm so grateful. I have a prayer, a little bit of faith, and a lot of perseverance and determination."
The Eagles at 33 S. Third St. in Sunbury will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving, so Fisher and her volunteers she calls Angels will prepare the meals in the kitchen. Deliveries will be made by 11:30 a.m. to residents of Riverfront Apartments, Scott Towers and Chestnut Street Apartments and then meals will be distributed starting at noon at Cameron Park.
The meals will be in brown bag lunches, which will include makings for a turkey sandwich, a bag of chips, applesauce, fresh fruit, a pumpkin whoopie pie and bottled water. Each person will also receive a bag of non-perishable food and blankets.
Health safety protocols will be followed, including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing for the volunteers. Recipients are asked to do the same, Fisher said.
Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker said it wasn't a question about Fisher setting up in Cameron Park. She only had to fill out the proper forms.
"Of course, we'll figure out a way to make it happen," Ocker said. "All the councilmen were supportive. We're very happy to be able to do it."
Fisher said she is searching for a large tent or canopy, as well as donations. To make monetary, supplies or food donations, to volunteer to help serve or deliver meals, call Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634. Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, Pa., 17812, C/O Rhonda Fisher.