NORTHUMBERLAND — Ashley Shoemaker's 40th birthday on Wednesday was spent by watching friends and neighbors drive by in a parade.
The Northumberland resident had a stroke on June 13, leaving Shoemaker paralyzed and unable to walk or speak. Her neighbor and friend Angela Troutman organized the birthday surprise.
"I love her dearly," said Troutman, who grew closer to Shoemaker and her mother Shelly during the state stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 over last spring. "It breaks my heart to see her like this. A young vibrant woman in the snap of a finger is now paralyzed and unable to take care of herself. I just wanted to do whatever I could do to make any day with her special."
Ashley and Shelly Shoemaker stood at the corner of King and Fifth streets near their home as more than a dozen cars and emergency vehicles drove by while beeping and people shouting. Firetrucks and police from Northumberland and Point Township led the parade with Troutman at the end.
Ashley watched from a wheelchair, giving everyone a thumbs up.
"I was surprised, I was delighted," said Shelly Shoemaker, her daughter's primary caregiver.
Ashley moved in with Shelly a few years ago and Angela Troutman moved into the other half of the home four years ago. As neighbors, they became close and spent time together when they were all stuck at home last year. On June 13, Ashley had a major stroke in the middle of the night.
"We weren't sure what it was. She said she didn't feel well and we went to the ER," said Shelly Shoemaker.
At one point, Ashley said "oh no" and she lost her ability to speak. The stroke affects the right side of her body. Ashley goes for therapy twice a week, said Shelly Shoemaker.
Troutman said she organized a fundraiser for the Shoemakers in December and wanted to make Ashley's birthday special because she deserves it.
"An example of how special she is: she hand wrote 350 cards and sent them to the nursing homes in the area during quarantine," said Troutman. "That's the kind of person she is. She is amazing."
Victoria Rosancrans, of Sunbury, said she doesn't know the Shoemakers, but wanted to come out to make a stranger smile.
"Being kind to someone else costs nothing," she said. "By doing one good deed, little by little we can make the world a better place."