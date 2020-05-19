Friends rally to support Turbotville man diagnosed with cancer

A group of friends that bonded at a Boy Scout camp in Union County more than 30 years ago is back together in support of a friend unexpectedly admitted to a hospice center after receiving news he was cancer-ridden.
Carl "Butch" Stamm, 49, of Turbotville, a longtime camp counselor at Camp Karoondinha in Penn's Creek, began to feel sick two weeks ago and thought he had COVID-19. Several of Stamm's friends drove him to a hospital in Lancaster, where he has been living. David Whitnack, of Williamsport, said the friends were not allowed to go inside due to hospital limitations.
After a series of tests were performed, Stamm was informed he had pancreatic cancer, Whitnack said.
Doctors gave Stamm a short time to live, according to Whitnack.
"It was horrific to hear," Milton attorney John Meckley said. "Butch is a great friend and a great person and we are all shocked and saddened by this."
Stamm was immediately transferred to a hospice center in Lancaster County where he remains and has become unresponsive in the last few days, according to Dan Daneker, of Lancaster, a friend.
Meckley, along with attorney Ryan Boop, formally of Sunbury, said he was stunned to learn the news.
“It is devastating," he said. "Carl is the one constant in our group and he spent 16 years at camp crossing over many different friend groups and became the common bond between people."
Boop, who is the chief of staff for state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-16, of Lancaster County, said his first summer at camp working he was assigned as Stamm's assistant.
"I got an education that summer I never knew I needed," he said. "I learned from him and how he treated people. He was a staffer that was larger than life."
When the news began to spread of Stamm's decline, Meckley, Boop, Whitnack, Daneker and several others from across the country began to meet on Zoom in order to put a plan in place to help their friend.
"The bat signal went out and people from all over began to offer their help," Boop said.
Daneker said a month ago Stamm, who worked as a nursing assistant at various nursing homes in Lancaster County, was doing fine.
“He (Stamm) was going about his business, doing his job and now he has deteriorated quickly," Daneker said. "This is so difficult because he was the first of our group of friends that has faced this. We met in 1987 as these young Scouts and I saw these people have become doctors or lawyers. When we put out a call for help, it was phenomenal the number of people who came back and stepped up and developed technology so we have people calling in from all over the country to offer help."
The group set up a GoFundMe account and it has raised nearly $10,000 in order to help Stamm with bills. Daneker said Stamm, who is unmarried, has a sister living in China.
"He (Stamm) kept telling us he didn't want to be a burden," Daneker said. "We told him he was not a burden and that we were handling his bills. You can just see the sigh of relief in him. It was heartening. This has revealed the true nature of the friendship that these brothers had in 1987 are continuing to keep that bond to this day."
Daneker said the group will wait and see what happens next. They will continue to be there for their friend.
"I know that multiple people are violating the orders of the state and the orders of their significant others because they are driving in from all over to visit," he said. "He is allowed two visitors at a time and they go through a screening process and wear masks, but people are coming to see him."
Daneker said even Boy Scouts from across the state want to come and visit.
"With COVID-19 happening, we are in a tough spot to set something up right now," he said. "But we will be hoping to get something together as soon as we can."