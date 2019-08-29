DANVILLE — Sam Zheng found his passion for cooking as a boy in China.
He completed cooking school in China and later moved to New York City, where he worked in the restaurant business.
He wanted to own his own business and was able to find a location in Danville through a friend.
Zheng opened Fu Star Buffet, at 109 Northumberland St. in the Danville Plaza, 21 years ago as of the second week of September.
He continues to serve as the chef and makes deliveries while his wife, Jane Wang, oversees the restaurant operations.
The Danville residents have two sons, Chen, 18, a recent Danville Area High School graduate who will study computer science at Penn State, and Jason, 15, a Danville Area High School sophomore. Their sons also help out at the all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant.
Jason said he enjoys "the opportunity to help my family," which he has been doing for the past five years.
To observe the anniversary, they are offering a 10 percent discount coupon for in-house orders at the restaurant from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30.
Coupons will appear Sept. 2 in The Daily Item; Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 in The Danville News; Sept. 6 in The Weekly Item; online at dailyitem.com; and on The Daily Item's Facebook page.
During their anniversary week from Sept. 8-14, with or without the coupon, the restaurant will match the 10 percent discount from sales and donate the money to Danville Area High School.
Fu Star, which can seat 120, employs six people.
Wang said they are known for their "customer service and tasty food."
Popular menu items include honey mustard chicken, chicken with peppers and dumplings.
Sondra Kerstetter, of the Lewistown area, stopped there on her way home. "I like it because it's so good," said Kerstetter, who was there recently with a friend.
The restaurant is open for lunch and for dinner.
Wang and Zheng met while living in Fujian Providence in China. Their families knew each other and the couple married in China. Zheng arrived in the U.S. when he was 21 and Wang when she was 26.
They speak Mandarin and knew some English before coming to the U.S. They keep the language alive by speaking it with their sons.