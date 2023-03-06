TURBOTVILLE — State police in Milton are investigating an incident where someone cut a truck's fuel line and then stole $1,300 worth of tools and equipment from a Turbotville resident.
State Trooper C. Ward, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that someone cut the fuel line of a truck owned by Thomas Smith 43, of Turbotville, between midnight Feb. 17 and 5:30 a.m. March 4. The person then took two chainsaws and an air compressor from the detached garage on the property.
The chainsaws were valued at $500 each. One was a Stihl Model 661 and the other was a Stihl Model 200T, police said.
The air compressor was valued at $300, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ward at 570-524-2662. Reference incident number PA-22-281888.