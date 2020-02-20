Fund brings in more than $132K

LEWISBURG — The Salvation Army on Wednesday received two checks worth more than $132,000 from the 2019 Needy Family Fund campaign, making it the third-highest campaign in the fundraiser's history.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust President Jeff Kapsar and management trainee Jordan Wagner presented two checks worth $66,065.12 each to the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. Lt. Jared Starnes of the Milton Salvation Army citadel accepted the checks on behalf of both locations.
This will bless both communities," said Starnes at the Lewisburg bank branch at 1110 Fairground Road. "We really rely on the Needy Family Fund and the Degenstein Foundations for this amount of income. Without this, it would be less to help cover our funding."
The final total was $132,135.24, which included $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation toward the overall total of $132,135.24. The three foundations have donated nearly $540,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3.06 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The 2018 Needy Family Fund raised $116,774. The highest was in 2013 at $145,128 and the second-highest was $133,258 in 2015.
Starnes said the money will be used to fund programs for adults and youth and services for those in need at both locations.
"We feel like it went extremely well," said Kapsar. "We didn't know what to expect with it being our first year involved. IT's amazing what work is needed behind the scenes to make it happen."
Wagner handled the incoming donations for the bank.
"It was a really cool experience," he said. "The community is generous and willing to give so much to the Salvation Army."