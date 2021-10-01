SELINSGROVE — Small business owners in Penn Township impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for funding assistance until Oct. 30.
Businesses with five or fewer employees in the Snyder County township are eligible to apply for a $19,741 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief grant to assist in payroll, rent or mortgages, utilities, insurance, supplies, equipment, legal, accounting and advertising costs.
Business owners in the township may contact the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at 570-743-4100 about the grant application process.