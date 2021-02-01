LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank received a $1,500 grant to purchase new mattresses, box springs, bed frames and pillows for eligible Lewisburg Borough families.
The funds come from the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
DIG helps families living with low income avoid the high costs of furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving them thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense.
While DIG largely relies on donations to furnish local families’ homes, the risk of passing down used mattresses and bedding is significant. DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund was established to raise donated dollars for the purchase of new, clean and safe bedding to promote better sleep for DIG clients.
Learn more about DIG Furniture Bank and how to donate, volunteer or support the agency another way by contacting founder Emily Gorski at digfurniturebank@gmail.com or 570-658-9880. DIG is on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank. The agency’s website is www.digfb.org.