1 The lights go dark in Sunbury’s hospital March 31 when UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury ceases operations.
Barring a sale between now and the closure, the fate of the hospital building and grounds will be at question after the final patients are treated under UPMC’s care.
UPMC retains the responsibility to upkeep the property until ownership changes and when tax bills are issued, it will receive an invoice for the parcel assessed at $2,098,200. UPMC Susquehanna dropped its appeal in its failed bid to have the property become tax-exempt.
When UPMC announced the hospital’s closure, it said plans for the building and grounds hadn’t been finalized.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed facility employs 153 workers, according to city tax records.
The Sunbury hospital’s roots date to 1895 when a former Victorian mansion on Purdy Street, between Catawissa and Fairmount avenues, was converted into Mary M. Packer Hospital.
The current facility on North 11th Street was built for $1.61 million, according to The Daily Item’s coverage of the hospital’s dedication on July 8, 1951.