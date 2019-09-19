NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland/Montour Game Warden Jared Turner and Game Commission specialist Courtney Colley will hold an educational forum discussing Chronic Wasting Disease on Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m. at the Little Sportsman Shop, 1153 Susquehanna Trail (Route 147).
CWD is a contagious and always fatal infection first found in captive and wild Pennsylvania deer in 2012. The infection is spreading across the United States among deer, elk, and moose, said Pa. Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, who is hosting the event.
"We need to take steps to protect our natural wildlife," Culver said. Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Culver's office, 570-286-5885, as there is limited seating.
— RICK DANDES