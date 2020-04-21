Spring weather and the coronavirus pandemic have driven Valley residents, and residents across the U.S., into the garden, both at their homes and in community gardens.
"Right now, with everything going on with coronavirus there has definitely been an increase in people wanting to garden," said Jen Schneidman Partica, farm and garden coordinator, Bucknell University, on Monday.
Partica, who is the coordinator at the Lewisburg Community Garden on Water Street, said the scope of the change is apparent with seed companies.
"They are selling out and not taking orders right now," she said.
To help decrease the spread of COVID-19, residents are staying home, except to get the essentials such as food and medicine.
Sparse supplies on store shelves, the extra time at home and the ability to not have to rely on a market have boosted the number of people asking Partica where they should start on their gardening journey.
"From people I've talked to and the feel of the community," Partica said. "It sounds like a lot of people are getting started with gardening right now. But even before coronavirus, a lot of people have been interested in growing food for themselves and being more self-sufficient. But with everything going on with coronavirus, especially when people go to the grocery store and they see that some things are not there or in lesser quantities, people are deciding they want to grow food themselves and provide for their families."
The Community Garden in Northumberland, an outreach of Christ United Methodist Church, on Front and King streets In Northumberland, is tended by members of the congregation, said Noelle Long, of Northumberland.
"Everything that is harvested is placed on the produce stand near the blessing box for anyone to help themselves to," Long said. "We do plan to have the garden going this year despite the pandemic. Now more than ever, people are going to need a little extra help with food security. We will encourage those who benefit from the garden to wash all produce before consuming."
The garden is on the King Street side of the church, right next to the church's parking lot.
The Lewisburg Community Garden began in 2012 and is a collaboration between the Borough of Lewisburg and Bucknell University. Half of the garden plots are used by people growing their own food; the other half is food grown to give away to food access programs and local food banks.
Currently, there are 39 plots in the public half of the garden and more than 40 applications for those plots.
"We usually have enough plots for people who want them," said Rachel Herman, AmeriCorps member, food access coordinator, Bucknell University. "We might not have enough available this year due to increased interest."
Herman manages the half of the garden that grows food to give away.
Social distancing
Looking at the recommendations made by the Pennsylvania Horticulturist Society and CDC guidelines about best practices in gardens during the pandemic, the Lewisburg Community Garden only allows 10 people in the garden at any one time.
This is the early start to the planting season, Partica said.
"We started a little bit late planting this year because of coronavirus and then trying to figure out the best practices and guidelines were for safety," she said. "That was our first priority."
Previously, anyone could go to the garden, whether you had a plot or you just wanted to walk around and look, Partica said.
"This year," she said, "to reduce exposure there are only 10 people allowed inside the garden fence at any one time, and it is only people who rent a garden plot, or if they are staff or somebody volunteering with me."
Partica is also requiring that people wear some kind of cloth mask and that people use garden gloves. Hand washing stations are set up at the entrances to the garden so people can wash their hands as they enter and leave. There are also spray bottles of diluted bleach at the gate entrances into the garden, so people can spray the gate and disinfect it, Partica said.
Fewer helpers
The section of the garden that gives away food usually produces 2,000 pounds of produce a year, Partica said.
This year looks different, she said, because Bucknell students usually pitch in to help — but they've all gone home. So the number of staff working in that section is significantly reduced. "We're hoping that people who rent plots will chip in and help in the part of the garden where we grow food to give away."
This year they plan to plant things, like potatoes, that require less labor and maintenance.
"We're doing that because we don't have the students helping us out this spring and summer," Partica said. "We want to minimize the work and yet yield a lot of food."
Herman is concerned there won't be enough food grown, processed and placed on store shelves.
"My concern is about the food supply chain, but it is a lot easier to know where the food is if you grow your own," she said. "If you see food being grown right in front of you. ... You are not relying on the complex system of getting food to market."
Herman is also concerned about food insecurity, with people not having the income to feed themselves due to loss of employment.
Partica said the garden is and will continue selling seedlings online this year, for people who want them for their own gardens.
"We've seen a lot of interest in people wanting to buy seedlings," Herman said. "But we are very careful in how they are delivered. A lot of people don't want to leave their homes, so we deliver and leave the plants at their door."
Organizers of community gardens in Selinsgrove, Danville and Shamokin did not respond to several calls and emails seeking information.