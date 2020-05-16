UGI Utilities on Friday said that its purchased gas cost rates are projected to remain stable through the remainder of 2020, with no change on June 1 and a small decrease expected on Dec. 1. At this time, UGI projects a decrease of 0.2 percent for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices.
If UGI’s proposed projected rates for Dec. 1 are approved, the bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.5 hundred cubic feet of natural gas per month will decrease from $77.30 to $77.16. The bill for a typical commercial retail customer using 28.7 thousand cubic feet per month will decrease from $247.26 per month to $246.73 on Dec. 1. Call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 for more information on the proposed rates.